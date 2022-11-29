Good Tuesday. We are calling it a Storm Alert Weather Day for rain and thunderstorms that will be moving through the Tennessee Valley this evening through early Wednesday morning. The strongest storms will be to our southwest, but here we will see heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 3" of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding. Gusty winds will also be likely. Power outages and downed trees and limbs will be possible.
Wednesday morning the rain will end around 6am, and as the front passes we will see temps falling through the day. Wednesday morning we will see the daily high of 61. By 5pm the temperature will have fallen to about 50. It will also be breezy Wednesday with NW winds at 10-20 mph.
Thursday the chilly air will be in place with temps ranging from 32 in the morning to only 5o in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny.
Friday will stay chilly with a low of 35. The high will warm a bit as the high gets to 58.
We will warm a bit with rain likely Saturday. The high will reach 63. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance Sunday with a high of 62.
