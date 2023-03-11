Good Saturday. It will be cool, but pleasant most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase with rain showers beginning to move through during the evening hours. The rain will pick up in intensity overnight with periods of heavy rain and some storms through Sunday morning. We can expect on average an inch of rain from this system. I will call it a Storm Alert weather day as the heavy rain may linger into travel time with folks going to church services. Storms to our south may approach severe levels with capability for damaging winds. We will be watchful, but the risk of severe storms for our area is very low. Sunday afternoon will clear out with temps in the upper 50s.
Next week will remain cool to start. Monday we will range from 40 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both start with freezing temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday will remain chilly with the high only reaching 52. Wednesday, however, will rebound in the afternoon to a nice 61. We get even warmer ahead of our next front with partly cloudy skies and a high of 70. Friday brings our next chance for rain with a high of 69.
Don't forget to "spring forward" one hour tonight before bedtime!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.