With scorching heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees, posing dangers to millions in the ongoing heat wave, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) offers vital tips for caregivers to ensure the safety of their dementia-affected loved ones.
Extreme heat poses heightened risks for individuals with dementia, impairing their ability to detect heat stroke or dehydration.
AFA advises caregivers to:
Prevent wandering: Wandering is hazardous for dementia patients, particularly in sweltering conditions where heat stroke can occur rapidly. Establish safe environments with visual cues, engaging activities, and meeting basic needs to minimize wandering tendencies.
Keep essential information handy: Maintain a recent photo, medical details, and information about familiar places to aid emergency responders in case of wandering incidents, expediting search efforts.
Monitor fluid intake: Dementia can affect a person's ability to recognize thirst, necessitating caregivers to monitor and encourage frequent fluid consumption. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages that contribute to dehydration.
Watch for heat stroke warning signs:
- People with dementia struggle to sense temperature changes, making them more susceptible to heat stroke.
- Look out for excessive sweating, exhaustion, hot/dry/red skin, muscle cramps, rapid pulse, headaches, dizziness, nausea, or altered mental state.
- Take appropriate measures such as resting in air-conditioned rooms, applying cold compresses, and hydrating.
- Call 911 if the person faints exhibits confusion, or loses consciousness.
Locate cooling centers: Find air-conditioned "cooling centers" like senior centers, libraries, or community buildings offered by municipalities to provide respite for those without air conditioning.
Plan for contingencies: Prepare for power outages during heat waves by ensuring fully charged electronic devices, easily accessible flashlights, and emergency contact numbers for utility providers, police, and fire departments.
Arrange long-distance support:
- If you live far from your loved one, coordinate with a local contact to check on them regularly.
- Provide emergency contacts and information on medical documents, such as insurance cards.
- Ensure access to water and cooling mechanisms.
By following these guidelines, caregivers can safeguard their loved ones with dementia from the dangers posed by the scorching heat wave.
Caregivers who have questions or need additional information can contact the AFA Helpline by phone (866-232-8484), text (646-586-5283), or webchat (www.alzfdn.org) to speak with a licensed social worker. The Helpline is available seven days a week.