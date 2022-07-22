Heat-related deaths have outpaced hurricane deaths by more than 15 to 1 over the last decade.
The main reason for that is scale.
Heat waves can affect millions of people for multiple days, while hurricanes tend to move quickly, impacting a smaller geographical area.
In 2022 extreme heat has impacted a large portion of the county. Dallas, Texas has hit 100 degrees 17 out of 21 days this month, while the mercury rose to 115 degrees in Mangum, Oklahoma this past Tuesday. Millions of people will continue to be affected by extreme temperatures this weekend.
UTC Assistant Professor of Geology Ashley Manning-Berg believes these occurrences of extreme heat are becoming more common.
"The biggest difference from what have seen in the past in terms of nature change is that we are seeing a much faster change than we have seen in geologic history. So, it has been warmer in the past, but it has never gotten this warm this fast."
Warmer temperatures directly affects the tropics as hurricanes use heat energy as fuel. In 2021 the Atlantic Basin recorded the third most active hurricane season on record.
21 storms formed, with 8 tropical systems making landfall in the U.S. Despite the up tick in tropical activity, heat deaths still outnumbered hurricane deaths by over 1500 in total.