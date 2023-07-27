Your full 7-day forecast.

Good Thursday!! Mostly clear this evening, but super muggy for your Thursday night with temps in the 90s until about 7:30 eastern.

7 day forecast

Friday will be dangerously hot with the high in Chattanooga reaching 97 and the heat index soaring to 104.

Saturday and Sunday will both see the high reaching 96 with a heat index of 103. Each afternoon we may see a few pop-up storms.

Next week we will "cool" to the low 90s with the humidity dropping slightly as well. I won't say it will feel good, but it will be at least less oppressive. Little chance of significant rain next week.

