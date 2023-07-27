Good Thursday!! Mostly clear this evening, but super muggy for your Thursday night with temps in the 90s until about 7:30 eastern.
Friday will be dangerously hot with the high in Chattanooga reaching 97 and the heat index soaring to 104.
Saturday and Sunday will both see the high reaching 96 with a heat index of 103. Each afternoon we may see a few pop-up storms.
Next week we will "cool" to the low 90s with the humidity dropping slightly as well. I won't say it will feel good, but it will be at least less oppressive. Little chance of significant rain next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.