Good Monday. It will be a bit humid, but nice this evening with mostly clear skies and temps falling through the 80s into the 70s.
Tuesday will be another hot and humid one. We will hit 94 for the high with the heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies, but no rain.
Wednesday we will have afternoon scattered showers and storms moving through as a front slides in. The high will reach about 87.
Behind that front, we will have a high of 88 Thursday and 89 Friday. The humidity will be dropping a little with dew points falling from the 70s into the 60s. Each day MAY spawn an isolated shower, but for most of us, we will be rain-free.
Saturday and Sunday we will climb back to the upper 80s with a few more spotty showers or storms possible each afternoon.
Another weather system will move in next Monday giving us increased chances for showers and storms.
