Good Wednesday. We may get one or two pop-up showers or storms early evening, but for the most part, we will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temps falling through the 80s into the 70s. The rest of the week is all about staying cool. The heat and humidity will continue climbing.
Thursday we will hit a humid high of 85 with another slight chance for a spotty shower in the afternoon. Friday we will make it to 88 with high humidity and another stray shower or two.
The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs forecast to break through to about 90 on both days. Rain chances are almost nil this weekend.
I don't see much in the way of rain next week either with the latest data, other than a sporadic shower or storm here and there. We will also see temps and humidity both SLIGHTLY lower next week as well.
Thursday marks the beginning of hurricane season. It is forecast to be a fairly normal season in terms of numbers. We are expecting 12-17 named storms. The historical average is 14.
