We are under a Storm Alert Weather Day for a couple of reasons. One, is the heat and humidity. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s, however it will feel like the low 100s this afternoon.
By mid to late afternoon, scattered storms will develop, along with a possible line of storms rolling through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Main threat will be strong winds, heavy rain and small hail.
Tonight the storms will ease. Muggy with lows in the low 70s by Sunday AM.
Sunday will be a rinse and repeat with hot, steamy weather and scattered storms. Some of the storms could be strong and arrive a tad sooner in the late AM to early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values in the low 100s.
Tad cooler next week, but still around 90 with scattered PM storms.
