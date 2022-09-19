Good morning, we have an up and down weather week ahead. Today will be mostly sunny with slightly above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a light breeze. Tonight will be partly cloudy with some spotty showers dropping down into our area from the north.
The chance for these spotty showers will last until about 10am on Tuesday morning. The bigger story for Tuesday will be the heat and humidity. Even with wind from the north tomorrow, highs will be well above normal in the low 90s with a lot of blue sky and sunshine. The heat will continue on Wednesday with highs from 90-94.
Then, a pleasant cold front will pass early on Thursday morning. Thursday will still be a warm day in the mid-80s, but by Thursday night, you’ll feel a difference. Overnight lows will be in the 50s followed by highs on Friday only in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Saturday should warm to the low 80s and Sunday in the mid-80s with some scattered shower chances by Sunday night.