Good Friday! We will have a more quiet evening with mostly cloudy skies and one or two pop-up storms.
Saturday is another Storm Alert Weather Day because of heat and storms. We will see some storms slide by east of Chattanooga through the morning hours. We will have quiet weather for several hours during the early afternoon. That will allow the temperature to climb to about 97 for the high with the heat index at 107! Saturday evening we will have more scattered showers and storms that could last on and off into the late night. Storms Saturday could produce damaging winds and small hail.
Sunday we will see more pop-up thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. there is a low-end risk one or two could produce damaging winds. We will also be hot and muggy once again with the high reaching 95 and the heat index between 100 and 104.
Next week will be generically hot and muggy with highs returning to about the 90 mark with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Each day will have a chance for scattered showers and storms.
