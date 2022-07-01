Good Friday! We end the week with more swampy air settling in. This evening we may get a stray shower or storm, but mainly it will just be muggy with temps falling through the 80s.
Saturday and Sunday we will see highs in the low 90s, the heat index will be in the mid-90s, and we will get some spotty showers and storms both days.
For Monday the 4th, we will see the heat and humidity edge a little bit higher. Expect a high of 94 with a heat index of 100. While we will get more spotty showers and storms, most (if not all) of them should dissipate in time for fireworks.
The rest of the week will be similar. Highs will hover in the mid-90s. The heat index will range from 100-103. Also, spotty showers and storms will be possible each afternoon.
