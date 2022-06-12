Good morning, today is the day! We’ve been talking about the upcoming heatwave, and now, it begins. Heat and humidity will be rising up for your Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index in the mid-90s. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a blend of high, thin clouds and lower-level ones. Tonight will have a few clouds with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The work week will be sweltering as both heat and humidity will step up another notch. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all have air temperatures in the mid-90s, heat indices around 105. Monday and Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies and only an isolated shower chance. Wednesday will bump up to scattered shower/storm chances. The scattered activity will be possible on Thursday, too, with highs around 93, so it’ll still be hot. Heat index around 102. Friday will finally get “a little” relief as the humidity will drop a bit. Highs will be in the low 90s, and the heat index will also fall back into the 90s, near 98.