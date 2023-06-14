7 day forecast

Good Wednesday. Heading into the evening we will be cloudy with still the possibility of an isolated shower or storm popping up. With that said. Many will have at least a few hours this evening with no rain. So enjoy the evening, just keep one eye on the sky just in case.

Thursday we may see a few spotty showers or storms, but the chance is low and the increase in humidity will take center stage. The muggy high Thursday will reach 85.

Heat and humidity will be the rule Friday and Saturday also with the high reaching 90 and little chance for any significant rain.

Sunday through next week we will have a fairly rainy period with a decent chance for scattered showers and storms each day and highs in the mid-80s.

