Good Wednesday. It is still all about the heat and humidity. Temps will still be in the 90s until about 9 pm, then mercifully fall into the 80s late tonight on the way to the low 70s by Thursday morning. Skies will be fairly clear tonight.
Get ready to ramp it up again Thursday afternoon with a few clouds and a high of 96. The heat index will be close to 100.
Friday will also hit about 96. Saturday will drop to a high of 94 and Sunday will climb to 92. There is a slight chance for a stray shoer or storm each day.
Next week we will see the downward trend continue with our temperature as highs will be around 90 Monday and 87 Tuesday. Both days will have slightly better chances for scattered showers and storms.
The air quality remains a concern for folks with sensitive breathing conditions. Elevated levels of surface ozone are at "unhealthy" levels for sensitive groups.
