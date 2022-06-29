Good Wednesday. We are back in the soup! The humidity is here and planning on staying a while. This evening we will see temps falling through the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A remnant shower may linger, but they will be few and far between this evening.
Thursday and Friday will both sport highs in the upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel like it is in the low to mid-90s. I do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days.
Over the holiday weekend and into the 4th of July on Monday we will actually ramp up both the heat and humidity. Highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be in the low 90s with the heat index in the mid-90s. Each day we will have at least some scattered thunderstorms popping up mainly during the afternoon hours.
We will see that same hot, muggy pattern with a chance of storms lasting through the rest of next week.
