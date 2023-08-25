Good Friday! We are under a HEAT ADVISORY until 8pm Eastern for most counties as the heat index is expected to range from 105-110 through the afternoon. The heat index won't drop below 100 until about 8pm.
Saturday will be another hot and humid one with a high of 96, and a heat index between 103 and 107. An approaching front may bring us a few spotty storms that could produce some gusty winds late in the day.
As a low develops to our south Sunday we will have more widely scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Temps will be a little lower with the high reaching 91.
We can expect more scattered storms on Monday with the high continuing to drop to a tolerable 85 for the high.
We may get a few remnant showers on Tuesday, and the high will be only 84.
Wednesday through Friday is really what we have been waiting for. Sunny skies, low humidity, and temps in the low to mid 80s.
