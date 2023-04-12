Hear the personal impacts of incarceration & presidential pardons at “Faces of incarceration” Thursday, April 13

On Thursday, April 13, Chattanooga community members are invited to attend "Faces of Incarceration," an event featuring Robert Sherrill, who was recently granted a Presidential Pardon by President Donald Trump, and Dawn Harrington, the executive director of Free Hearts and the director of Special Projects for the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls.
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Rise, located at 2901 Taylor St. in Chattanooga. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from those who have experienced the criminal justice system.