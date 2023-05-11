Military personnel will offer vision, dental, mental health, and basic medical services to the public at no cost June 3rd-12th in Pikeville.
Patients can receive the no cost health care at Bledsoe High School from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday/Sunday. All hours of operation are Central Time.
The free health care event offers patients (ages 3+):
- Basic medical + wellness exams
- Vision exams + single vision glasses
- Meet with a mental health professional
- Dental exams, Extractions + Fillings
No income or residency requirements.
Patients will be treated on a first come, first served basis. No ID required.