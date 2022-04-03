Healthy Taste Chattanooga brings vegan festival to town

Healthy Taste Chattanooga kicked off their vegan, plant-based festival Sunday morning in Collegedale.
Gabriel McClover, Director for Healthy Taste Chattanooga said they started their free vegan plant based festival in Knoxville. After years of success and growing interest in veganism, they decided to bring it to the Chattanooga area for the first time.
"So we're able to create an event where people can come and taste things, it's low investment, it's a free event and they can learn about things and potentially incorporate these things in their lifestyle," said McClover.
You might think you need to be a vegan or someone who eats healthy 24/7 to enjoy the event, but McClover says that's far from the truth. The purpose of festival is to show people eating healthy can also taste good.
"You don't have to hold your nose and say this is healthy for me and swallow it, and say I'm eating because I'm healthy. No, you can actually sit down, enjoy a delicious meal and it's going to have amazing benefits on our body."
During Sunday's event, vendors lined up the room with delicious foods. From vegan cinnamon rolls, to vegan ice cream and meat alternatives.
Sharon Menes, owner of Viande and Co. says she started her business after struggling to find a plant based alternative that did everything meat could do.
"So, slicing it, dicing it, brazing it, steak, filet mignon, the whole nine yards. And, we just couldn't find that so I just tried making it and it turned out to be something that everyone around us loved. So, we thought we'd bring it to everyone else," explained Menes.
Menes was able to share her master chef talents at the festival as she demonstrated and created her vegan cuisine for everyone to sample and savor. She offered people to try her soft tacos, filet mignon, and Asian skewers.
Besides all the mouth-watering food, the event featured a kids program where they learned about gardening and had a chance to hangout with reptiles.
There were also lectures from doctors focusing on healthy eating and the benefits it can have on your heart and body.
McClover says they plan on making the free vegan festival an annual event, and they're already looking forward to next year.