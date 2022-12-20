Staying outside for long periods of time during cold temperatures can be dangerous.
To protect yourself from the below freezing temperatures while outdoors, dressing in layers will be the best way to do so instead of just wearing a bulky jacket or coat to keep warm.
Dr. Doug Gregorie, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Erlanger, said not dressing properly in cold temperatures could result in hypothermia or frostbite.
For those working outside, the worst thing you can do is generate a sweat as being cold and wet can trigger hypothermia.
“When you start to get beyond those initial stages of being cold, true hypothermia you actually stop shivering which is kind of an unusual thing that happens. That's a sign that your body is starting to shut down and then people will start to get confused and then you have all the things that are going on inside of the body,” Dr. Gregorie said.
Dr. Gregorie said frostbite is not a huge concern in our area because we do not sustain low temperatures, but there is a possibility this weekend.
Frostbite is the skin itself starting to freeze, eventually becoming tender and painful.
“As you start to lose sensation and then losing color of your skin is a sign that frostbite is starting to happen. A lot of times you will see that if it is windy and cold and places are exposed like cheeks, so you will see pale spots start to develop and that's a sign of skin damage and skin freezing happening,” Dr. Gregorie said.
If you experience hypothermia or frostbite, Dr. Gregorie suggest checking into a hospital to be re-warmed.
“One of the worst things that can happen is they get really cold, they get halfway warm again, and they get cold and reverse the process,” Dr. Gregorie said.
On top of wearing layers in the cold, taking care if your body the same way you do in the summer will help you stay warm.
“Actually, in the winter time, cold air is so much dryer you lose more water through breathing and our bodies really depend on hydration and calories to keep ourselves warm. The furnace has to be stoked on the inside, it has to be running full stream to keep yourself warm outside,” Dr. Gregorie said.