The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals ages 5-11 at all Hamilton County Health clinics beginning Friday, May 27, 2022.
Per the CDC, individuals 5-11 years of age are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot if it has been a minimum of five (5) months after the second shot in their primary series.
A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.
5-11 Pfizer Booster Sites:
East 3rd St Campus, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308
- Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Ooltewah Health Clinic, 5520 High St Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Wednesday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Additional Information & Resources
- Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.
- To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.
- Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, testing locations, or if you need isolation or quarantine guidance.
- Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.
- To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.