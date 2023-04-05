The Hamilton County Health Department and the Master of Public Health program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced the launch of a public health survey.
The goal is to get Hamilton County residents' input about community health problems, trends, and resources.
Survey results will inform the Health Department and partners of our community's challenges, what we are doing well, and where we need to focus our efforts.
Survey results will be published in the "2023/2024 Picture of Our Health."
This report is a resource to evaluate the community's health and guide efforts in targeting prevention initiatives, improving health care, and influencing public policy.
The public health survey is now open and available to every resident in Hamilton County.
The survey is limited to Hamilton County residents at least 18 years of age and is available in print and online in English and Spanish.
"This public health survey is more than just data to us. This survey represents our neighbors, friends, and family. It shows us where our community health efforts are flourishing and what parts of our county need more access to public health resources and education. One of the ways you can help ensure a better and healthier future for all of Hamilton County is by taking this quick survey. It is important to remember that your feedback is valued and will contribute to how we focus our prevention, clinical, and education efforts to better serve you and your loved ones," says Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak.
"Partnering with the Hamilton County Health Department on this public health survey not only addresses needs in the community but also provides applied public health experiences for our Master of Public Health students. Engaging students in the community is a priority of UTC. Assessing the community's health and health-related concerns is critical to ensuring the appropriate services are provided to residents to address their needs," says Dawn M. Ford, Ph.D., Master of Public Health Program Faculty at UTC.
The online version of the survey is located on the Health Department's website.
Print surveys are available for pickup at any Health Department location and can be mailed on request with a pre-stamped, pre-addressed envelope for easy return mailing to the Health Department.
To request a mailed survey or to ask questions, call their hotline at 423-209-8383.