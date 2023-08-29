UPDATE: Two local performers with a growing circle of fans will performer at the 'new-era' Hamilton County Fair November 10-12.
Lauren Alaina will be the headlining act for the 'new-era' Hamilton County Fair November 10-12.
Alaina, who hails from Rossville, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, got her start in the Tennessee Valley and earned a runner-up spot to Scotty McCreery on 'American idol' in season 10.
Brandon Davis will be the opening performer. Davis survived a near-fatal car crash in 2019 and has been making music since. one of his biggest songs is "What Cowboys are For."
Ticket information can be found at the Hamilton County Fair's website.
PREVIOUS STORY: The McDonald Farm, long a popular spot for fall festivals, will now play host to the 'New-Era' Hamilton County Fair.
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp took the wraps off the new plan for the three-day event, scheduled to be held Veterans Day weekend, November 10-12.
The county bought the property in 2021.
“The all-new County Fair will celebrate family values, America’s heroes, and the rich history of our county, which began in Sale Creek,” said Mayor Wamp. “McDonald Farm is one of the County’s most incredible assets, and we look forward to welcoming everyone there for a very special weekend this Fall.”
The fair, will be presented by title sponsor Little Debbie, makes its return after a several-year hiatus, with "a renewed focus on telling the story of Hamilton County and celebrating our shared future; this beloved autumn tradition will serve as the backdrop of family memories for generations to come," according to a news release from the county.
“Little Debbie has a tradition of bringing families together to share our classic snacks, and we’re honored to align that with the time-honored county fair. We’re proud to be a part of revitalizing this treasured family experience and helping to create sweet memories for folks who live in Hamilton County,” said Chris McKee, President and COO of McKee Foods.
The fair will boast many of the traditional fair-like sights, sounds and experiences, such as classic amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, craftsmanship, an expanded kids’ area, and live music – both local artists and a national award-winning country music act.
“The Hamilton County Fair is a can’t-miss event, and thanks to our generous community partners, this will be a very affordable weekend, including many free experiences,” said Karen Shostak, Deputy Director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “The fair is an all-day event, with programming, food, and festivities for everyone in the family to enjoy.”
Parking will be available onsite at the farm with direct access to the fairgrounds. Daily prices range from $5-7 with discounts for active military, veterans, emergency service personnel, and teachers. A three-day pass will be available for $12. Children under 10 are free.
