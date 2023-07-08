One person is dead following a crash on Highway 28 Friday morning. It happened in Sequatchie County, near the Marion County line around 9am EST.
A Facebook post from the Dunlap Fire Department says a car and pickup truck pulling a trailer hit head-on. A third car was damaged by debris from the crash.
Firefighters had to extricate the victim out of the car. They did not survive.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash