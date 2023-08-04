The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is again warning residents of a common scam that's rearing its head again.
The scam plays out like this:
- You get a call from someone who claims to be from the HCSO (They may even 'spoof' caller ID and make it appear to the the agency)
- The caller says that there is an outstanding warrant
- To dismiss the warrant, you must pre-loaded debit card and pay a fee for removal
This is not from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, nor any Hamilton County government office. They will not ask for money.
Any official communication will be sent by certified mail or you will be contacted and asked to come to a county office to speak with a designated staff member, the HCSO said in a recent Facebook post.
Don't fall for it, or offer funds over the phone to anyone who claims to be from the HCSO or one of the local county offices.