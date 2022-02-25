Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are looking to fill positions in corrections.
It's part of a hiring event, which will offer people the chance to complete the entire application process at once.
Deputy Chief of Corrections Shaun Shepherd said they recognize it's an employee's market right now.
"We recognize that a lot of agencies across the country are actually hiring, we know that so what sets up apart," Shepherd said. "It can't just be about the benefits we have, it can't just be about the salary."
He said they have about 46 positions available.
This event will be held on Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Metro Tab Church on Shepherd Road.
