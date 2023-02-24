The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported car jacking Thursday evening on Dolly Pond Road.
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, February 23rd, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 11700 block of Dolly Pond Road in reference to a suspicious male party.
Upon responding, dispatch advised a male caller stated a white male jumped out into the roadway in front of his mother's vehicle.
The caller further stated the male party then tried to enter his mother's vehicle and the male party was now walking in the roadway in front of the church located in the 11700 block of Dolly Pond Road.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies observed the female victim in a church parking lot at this location. They further observed a white male take off running east from the church parking lot.
Deputies were advised by the victim that the white male running away was the suspect.
Deputies then engaged in a short foot pursuit after the male party ran into a driveway near that location on Dolly Pond Road.
The male suspect was observed getting into a red sedan parked at the residence and leaning into the passenger area.
Deputies were able to take the male party, identified as Bradley Kilgore, into custody.
Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle Kilgore entered and located a revolver in the glove box.
After speaking with the female victim, she advised that she was traveling north on Dolly Pond Road when the male suspect, Bradley Kilgore, stepped out in front of her vehicle and attempted to open her driver-side door.
With her doors locked and windows rolled up, the victim stated Kilgore started hitting her driver-side window.
Bradley Kilgore is being charged with Assault and Attempted Carjacking and was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking.