A victim has died after being found inside a vehicle submerged in water at the Possum Creek Boat Ramp on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 8:00 pm, it responded to the Possum Creek Boat Ramp in the 1900 block of Lee Pike in reference to a submerged vehicle.
Upon arrival it was learned that the vehicle was still occupied.
Members of the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team (SURT) made contact with the occupant and were able to remove the person from the submerged vehicle.
The victim was brought to shore where lifesaving measures were attempted.
Hamilton County EMS pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.
The body has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.