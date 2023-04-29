Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS personnel responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the 9800 block of East Brainerd Road at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation reveals first vehicle, an SUV, went off the roadway, overcorrected, went back into oncoming traffic, and struck a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on arrival, and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased's name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation and therefore no additional information is available at this time.