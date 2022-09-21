The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday.
This morning just after 7:30 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the 7600 block of Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road.
Upon arriving on scene, emergency personnel found the single occupant of the vehicle deceased.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to investigate the crash.
The name of the deceased is being held until next of kin has been notified.
As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available.