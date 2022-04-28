Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond addressed the media Thursday morning calling District Attorney Neal Pinkston's actions "disappointing."
Earlier this week, Pinkston requested the Department of Justice investigate the conditions and operations at the jail at Silverdale.
Hammond says they deal with the roughest of the rough, the baddest of the bad each day.
It is dangerous and eleven hundred inmates are currently in the jail.
"I'm also responsible, not only for the protection of my officers and staff but for the citizens that live in this community. I would much rather have those eleven-hundred people locked up on that 25 acres and it be the most dangerous acreage in this city than I would have them running through your neighborhood," Sheriff Hammond said.
Hammond said the request to have the Department of Justice investigate the jail was offensive.
"It's a little bit of a slap in the face that the allegation was in the Collegedale case, which we just have concluded our investigation, that now the DA has no competence in us and wants to turn even that away from us over to the DOJ. I'm personally offended." Hammond said.
District Attorney Pinkston's office responded to his comment by saying,
"It was the Chattanooga Clergy for Justice that made that request in a letter addressed to me, saying "based on a review of HCSO current use of force policies and Coty Wamp's biased public statements in support of law enforcement, we feel that the HCSO cannot complete an unbiased investigation of the incident. So I honored their concerns by withdrawing my request for the HCSO to investigate that traffic stop, and include it with my request for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate that incident, along with the Silverdale Detention Center."
During the news conference, Hammond explained his deputies deal with murderers, attempted murderers, child rapists, and contraband and drugs that are smuggled into the jail.
He said more monetary resources and staff would make their jobs easier.
"If you can imagine going in some of these cells you have mental health issues, where you have feces being thrown all over the cell, where you have guards that are being spat upon and attacked not many people want to do that job," Hammond said.
Hammond believes stopping contraband won't happen but they can improve.
They plan to install close to six million dollars worth of technology, including cameras, alarms, and door locks within the next year.
Hammond said criminal allegations inside the walls have always been a problem since they took over the facility.
"It's not just recently...I've been hearing them since we took over for Silverdale. Silverdale is a big problem that needs a lot of money put into it," He said.
Sheriff Hammond said it is imperative he has the resources to hire officers and right now, he is 70 officers short.