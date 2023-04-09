Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively pursuing leads to locate a suspect that attempted to enter a vehicle in an Ooltewah driveway that a woman and her three children were in.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at approximately 11:50 am, deputies responded to the Wendy’s located at 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road to make contact with a female victim in reference to an attempted carjacking.
Additional deputies were en route to the victim’s residence on Double Eagle Court where the alleged incident took place in an attempt to locate the suspect.
The victim advised deputies that she and her three children arrived home around 11:45 am when an older model black SUV pulled in behind her and parked on the street parallel to her vehicle blocking her driveway.
A white male exited his vehicle and walked into her garage.
The male then walked to the passenger side of her vehicle and attempted to open the passenger side rear door.
The victim then attempted to back her vehicle up to exit her property. The male entered his vehicle and backed up. The victim then drove through her yard to exit the property.
The male and his vehicle remained on scene and eventually left the residence and traveled back towards Snow Hill Road.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively pursuing leads in an attempt to locate the suspect.