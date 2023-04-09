Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively pursuing leads to locate a suspect that attempted to enter a vehicle in an Ooltewah driveway that a woman and her three children were in.

Post by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at approximately 11:50 am, deputies responded to the Wendy’s located at 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road to make contact with a female victim in reference to an attempted carjacking.

Additional deputies were en route to the victim’s residence on Double Eagle Court where the alleged incident took place in an attempt to locate the suspect.

The victim advised deputies that she and her three children arrived home around 11:45 am when an older model black SUV pulled in behind her and parked on the street parallel to her vehicle blocking her driveway.

A white male exited his vehicle and walked into her garage.

The male then walked to the passenger side of her vehicle and attempted to open the passenger side rear door.

The victim then attempted to back her vehicle up to exit her property. The male entered his vehicle and backed up. The victim then drove through her yard to exit the property.

The male and his vehicle remained on scene and eventually left the residence and traveled back towards Snow Hill Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively pursuing leads in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Screenshot 2023-04-09 at 8.49.44 AM.png

A video taken by the victim’s doorbell camera is attached as well as two still photos of the suspect.

The HCSO is asking the public if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle or know someone matching this description to please contact 423-622-0022.

Please note, this is one of two separate carjackings the HCSO is investigating that occurred today and at this time, based on the preliminary investigations of both incidents, neither appear to be related at this time.

The investigations are ongoing.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.

Tags

Recommended for you