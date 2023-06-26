On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Deputy spotted a stolen Chevrolet Aveo on East MLK Boulevard using an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR).
After further investigation, it was revealed that the car was associated with a suspect named Jamaul Herman, who was wanted for numerous crimes, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property, interference with 911, and unlawful handgun possession.
Sheriff Austin Garrett praised the tech saying, "The use of innovative technology to make our operations more efficient and to disrupt crime in our community is a priority to me and this agency. Once again, this incident is a perfect example of how ALPRs are helping our deputies recover stolen property and mitigate crime in our county. Thanks to our use of ALPRs, we now have yet another violent offender off our streets."
At the scene, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, and the stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.