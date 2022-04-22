HCSO launches Work Release Program

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has partnered with a local company to help inmates to reenter the work force. Sheriff Jim Hammond officially launched the Work Release Program today.
The program is helping inmates who are incarcerated gain the skills to successfully integrate back into society. So far, the sheriff's office has only partnered with Southern Spear, but are working out details to partner with other companies.
"Wanting to do better, and I just didn't really know how,” said Phillip Richard, the first participant who completed the HCSO Reentry Work Release Program.
Phillip Richard goes by the nickname "Flip." He had a history of using and selling drugs, which caused him to be arrested multiple times. Every time he was arrested, he would lose everything and had to start from scratch when he would be released from jail.
"Get out with nothing, having to be on probation, no money, no job, having to stay with people. They are wanting rent and food and stuff like that, and then I have to hurry up and find a job,” Flip told us.
Flip was part of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Reentry Program, and he became the first participant in their new Work Release Program in November last year. This was the turning point for his life.
"We all believe that people are better when they are back into society with the right skills,” Wendy Harris, the Reentry Supervisor for HCSO, told us.
Harris’ goal is to help those incarcerated become productive members of society and to reduce the recidivism rate.
Harris and her team select inmates from the Reentry Program who are showing promise. In the work release program -- participants complete classes, learn about stress and anger management, work with program leaders to find housing, work on how to get their children back, and getting a high school diploma.
"The emotion where you identify with the person because you know that they're struggling, and they have struggled, and that they actually overcame,” Harris told us.
Flip overcame his struggles and was released from jail on January 30th, and works full-time with Southern Spear. When he was released he had money and home through the program.
"I put myself around positive people in a sober living home to get away from everybody that I know,” Flip said.
All four inmates who have tested out the program successfully completed it, and have been released from Silverdale. They now work at Southern Spear Ironworks full-time.
HCSO has high hopes for everyone else who enrolls.