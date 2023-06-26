On the morning of Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) pursued a vehicle, leading to the apprehension of several underage individuals and the recovery of multiple firearms.
The HCSO was called to support the Chattanooga Police Department during a traffic stop in the vicinity of the 600 block of Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene, prompting HCSO and other law enforcement personnel to initiate pursuit of the vehicle.
Following the chase, a deputy successfully immobilized the vehicle using a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on Wilcox Boulevard.
Although one teenager attempted to escape on foot, they were subsequently apprehended.
Inside the vehicle, four juveniles—four males and one female—remained.
During a search, one of the males was found to be carrying a handgun, and two additional firearms were discovered within the vehicle.
Two of the males and the female were arrested and charged with weapons offenses, while the other two males were taken into custody for evading arrest.
Due to the young age of the suspects, no further details have been released at this time.