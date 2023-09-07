Officials say that Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit on Thursday afternoon involving a stolen vehicle near the 800 block of Barton Avenue and Russell Street.
The pursuit began in the Middle Valley area and the vehicle was found to be stolen by the deputy’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR).
Just moments ago, @hcsotn deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near the 800 block of Barton Avenue &d Russell Street. The pursuit began in the Middle Valley area and the vehicle was found to be stolen by the deputy’s (ALPR). pic.twitter.com/gdv4HqfxQ9— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) September 7, 2023
One deputy’s vehicle was damaged in the pursuit and two individuals have been taken into custody.
No further details are available at this time. Charges are pending.