Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday after leading Hamilton County deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car.
On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at approximately 3:15 am, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a Lincoln MKZ that was being driven in the 6500 block of Shallowford Road with its headlights off.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued that went through Brainerd, through the tunnel to downtown Chattanooga.
Spike strips were deployed around Main Street, but the driver managed to avoid them.
A HCSO deputy was able to successfully conduct a P.I.T. Maneuver in the 2200 block of Market Street. Three juveniles were taken into to custody.
It was later determined the vehicle they were in had just been stolen.
The ages of the three juveniles were 13, 14, and 11.
Two of the juveniles, the driver and passenger, were booked into the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. Attachments will be taken out for the third passenger.