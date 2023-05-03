The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at a business Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (HCOEMS), firefighters from Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Dayton Fire Department, and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene to find Sale Creek Family Practice on Griffith Street up in flames.
Employees notified fire officials on the scene that everyone was outside of the building.
Windy conditions caused the blaze to spread into the attic area and destroy the second floor within minutes, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and damages have yet to be determined.