The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that killed one person and injured multiple others in Ooltewah on Friday.
It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on the 9800 block of East Brainerd Rd.
🚨 East Brainerd Road is currently shut down around the 9800 block (Oakbrook/Horizons) due to a serious accident. Please seek an alternate route.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 28, 2023
According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision and another was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Two additional parties were treated by EMS on the scene.
No names have been released.
As of Friday evening, the road remains shutdown as part of an ongoing investigation. First responders ask that motorists continue to avoid the area.