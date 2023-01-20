Local 3 News is learning one of the men accused of punching a Brainerd High School student faced a prior conviction in federal court.
The incident happened on January 5 and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
Attorney Robin Flores said he is representing the son of Latara Smith and the daughter of Quintin Howard.
He said Smith's son was punched by Josephus Reed, a third-party security officer and received medical attention at Erlanger on January 5.
Flores said Howard's daughter was also involved in an incident with the same third-party security at Brainerd High School the day before.
Flores told us that the names of his clients cannot be shared because they are minors.
Flores said he is currently preparing possible litigation against all parties involved.
“Right now, what we are exploring various state law claims against the actors which would be the principal and any other employees that was directly involved in retention of the deployment of these three men,” Flores said.
Records reviewed by Local 3 News show that Reed pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of intent to distribute crack in 2009.
He was sentenced to 63 months in prison in March of 2010 and placed on probation for eight years.
Records show Reed was released from prison in March of 2013 and his probation was cut short when it ended in 2017.
Flores said he is currently waiting on A records request from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Hamilton County Department of Education to gather all the evidence.
“We have already obtained records from the Department of Commerce and Insurance up in Nashville. After I review anything that I get from my public records request we will be deciding on the next course of action. Whether it is federal and state law claims or just state law claims. That's where we are."
Hamilton County Schools Communications Officer Steve Doremus shared the following statement:
"Hamilton County Schools is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office into an incident at Brainerd High School on January 5. At this time, HCS knows that an individual from a third-party security firm was involved in an interaction with a student. HCS administration does not employ and has not authorized the use of third-party security at any of its schools."
"When the Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation, HCS will conduct a thorough review of the incident to determine how and why the individual was brought in by the school to perform security-related activities. Following that review, HCS will take any steps that are deemed necessary based on our findings."
The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigating agency on the case.
A HCSO spokesperson also confirms its the lead agency but said there was no new details to offer.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.