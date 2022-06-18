UPDATE:
A CPD spokesperson confirms two Chattanooga police officers were involved in the incident.
One was hurt, and is doing well. The other wasn't hurt in the incident.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident involving Chattanooga Police.
It happened Friday night in the 700 block of Germantown Road.
According to a release, a CPD officer was hit by a car leaving the scene. Shots were fired during the incident.
The officer was taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
