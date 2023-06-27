The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody following a shooting this afternoon in East Brainerd.
Deputies say just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a residence near the 9900 block of Brently Estates Drive.
HCSO detectives are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.
A suspect has been apprehended and there is no further threat to the community at this time.
HCSO says this incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.