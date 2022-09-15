On September 06, 2022, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services was advised by the School Resource Deputy assigned to Signal Mountain Middle High School that a shooting threat had been made against the facility.
The school threat was communicated anonymously by electronic means.
"The safety and security of our community’s children and our schools is paramount to this agency. The HCSO will use every tool, resource, partnership, and technological means necessary to hold those accountable who threaten the safety and wellbeing of our children. I am proud of our personnel for their efforts to quickly investigate this matter and charge those who choose to disrupt our institutions of learning and threaten the safety of our students,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.
As this investigation pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.