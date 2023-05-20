The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday that killed one adult and a juvenile.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel were dispatched to the 10200 block of Birchwood Pike on a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
Upon arrival of first responders, two males were found in a ditch and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The HCSO Traffic Unit responded to investigate the crash and the preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle ran off the roadway, for an unknown reason, and crashed causing the deaths.
One victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult.
The name of the adult is being withheld until the family is notified. The name of the juvenile will not be released.
No further details are available.