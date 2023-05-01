May marks National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is dedicated to educating the public on the importance of safe driving practices and enforcing applicable traffic laws.
According to the State of Tennessee, in 2022, there were a total of 2,928 motorcycle accidents across the state, with 154 resulting in fatalities. Closer to home, Hamilton County (including all the municipalities within) reported 196 motorcycle crashes, with 4 fatalities. In the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County, the HCSO responded to 27 motorcycle crashes, two of which resulted in fatalities.
Sheriff Austin Garrett, a former police motor officer himself, understands the risks motorcyclists and motorists face on the road. “If we are all vigilant and respectful to other drivers when we are on the roadway, we can all do our part to keep all of our roadways safe,” he said.
In order to prevent motorcycle accidents, the HCSO Traffic Division has provided some safety tips to both motorists and motorcyclists.
Tips for Motorists
Because vehicle drivers control a much larger machine, it is imperative that they keep close watch for motorcyclists who may be riding nearby. Drivers may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:
- Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.
- Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
- If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful: motorcycle signals are often non-canceling and the motorcyclist could have forgotten to turn it off. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.
- Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.
- Always allow more follow distance — three to four seconds — when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
- Never drive distracted or impaired.
Tips for Motorcyclists
At the same time, motorcyclists must take extra precautions to guard against drivers who may not see them. Motorcyclists may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a vehicle:
- New riders should always take a DOT approved training course
- Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.
- Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed.
- Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn.
- Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.
- Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.
- Never ride distracted or impaired.