Police and deputies are responding to what appears to be a incident involving a train and tractor trailer in Lookout Valley on Monday evening.
It happened in the 900 block of Wauhatchie Pike just before 4:00pm.
Photos from Local 3 News viewer Brandon Vandeventer shows damage to the trailer.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Chattanooga Police Department are both at the scene.
Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.
