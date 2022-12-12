The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has fired a corrections officer accused of having sex with an inmate at the Silverdale Correctional Facility.
Deputy Samuel Horn was indicted for an incident that happened on September 22 and was placed on leave the following day.
Horn was fired on November 10 during a disciplinary hearing for violating policy and is charged with one count of sexual contact with inmate by a corrections officer.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on January 6.
Sheriff Austin Garrett released a statement about the incident:
“Upon being made aware of the alleged behavior of Corrections Deputy Samuel Horn, I directed Internal Affairs and Investigative Services to conduct investigations into his alleged behavior. Horn was placed on administrative leave on September 23, 2022. The citizens of Hamilton County have placed a tremendous amount of trust in our people to protect them and those in our custody. This responsibility is not one to which our people or myself take lightly. I will not tolerate behavior like this and once the investigations were concluded and the mandatory civil service required protocols were followed, I terminated Horn effectively immediately for his conduct on November 10, 2022.”