HCS opening Pre-K applications for 2023-2024 school year

Hamilton County Schools is hosting Pre-K Application Day on Wednesday, April 12, for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applications for Pre-K can be accessed from the district website, and parents can also pick up applications at Pre-K schools and the central office.

Once parents have printed the application, it must be submitted with the necessary documents to the school of their choice on April 12.

The Pre-K curriculum in Hamilton County is designed to help provide the skills needed to be prepared for kindergarten and beyond.

To find out more information, please visit www.hcde.org/PreKReg.