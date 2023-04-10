HCS opening Pre-K applications for 2023-2024 school year

Hamilton County Schools is hosting Pre-K Application Day on Wednesday, April 12, for the 2023-2024 school year.
Applications for Pre-K can be accessed from the district website, and parents can also pick up applications at Pre-K schools and the central office.
Once parents have printed the application, it must be submitted with the necessary documents to the school of their choice on April 12.
The Pre-K curriculum in Hamilton County is designed to help provide the skills needed to be prepared for kindergarten and beyond.
To find out more information, please visit www.hcde.org/PreKReg.