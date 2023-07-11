A Hamilton County School Board member is taking a stand against what he calls the district's 'relaxed' grading policy.
District 8 Hamilton County School Board member Larry Grohn was made aware in late May by an East Ridge High School teacher that the school had implemented a 50% grading baseline rule.
He says this means they could still pass even if a student falls below the 50% score.
He says the grading policy is unfair to students who have mastered the course.
On June 12th, Grohn sent Superintendent Justin Robertson a request for documentation of how many schools in the district enforced the policy.
"Here''s what caused me to make this public," he said. "I've asked numerous questions in several emails, none of which have been answered."
Grohn showed Local 3 News the grading guidance from Hamilton County Schools that shows how the county would address failing grades in 2020.
Schools could implement one of six policies. Here are a few mentioned inside:
- Teachers had the option of issuing the baseline grade of 59.
- Students could revise assignments that would affect overall grades.
- and students could receive an incomplete grade with certain considerations.
Grohn says the decision to enforce guidance currently lies with individual school principals.
By informing the public, he hopes school board members can review that policy before the upcoming school year.
"It has to be done because, within this, there are some indications that we violate state and school board policy and state legislation," said Grohn.
Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson released a statement:
"Hamilton County Schools is fiercely committed to student learning and believes that grades should reflect student mastery of standards which can be demonstrated through varied learning experiences. Grading procedures and practices within HCS fully align to Tennessee School Board policy and the Hamilton County Board of Education's policies. School board members are charged with developing policy, approving the budget, and hiring the director of schools. It is disappointing and unfortunate that Board Member Grohn has chosen to take his concerns with administrative decisions and procedures into a public forum instead of a board meeting or work session. Moreso, his actions have unfairly targeted a respected principal in our district at a school that he represents. I will address these and other concerns with the entire board at our July meeting."