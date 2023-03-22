Now that a federal pandemic program that paid for school meals is over and inflation is forcing many cafeterias to raise prices on breakfast and lunch, some schools are turning to donations to help balance their books.
Local 3 reached out to Hamilton County Schools to see if our local schools were experiencing this, as well as any resources that may be available for families struggling to pay for their student's meals.
"We have heard from families that ending the federal free-meals-for-all program this year has made it more difficult to afford groceries, given the rate of inflation. Our district has also seen an increase in food costs, but we intentionally held meal prices the same as pre-pandemic to lessen the burden for families. Even still, we’ve seen meal debts increase by 116% this year, compared to pre-pandemic," said a HCS spokesperson.
"Families can apply for free and reduced meal benefits any time, including re-applying if their circumstances change throughout the year. Additionally, parents started asking to donate to other students with meal debt, so we’ve begun collecting donations to help those in need pay off meal debts."
Donations can be made anytime by sending a check to a school cafeteria or by donating online through the Titan Family Portal, if the individual has a student in the district.